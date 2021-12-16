Secure Asset Management LLC Buys 113 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUSA. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 65.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter worth about $433,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter worth about $54,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $104.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.40. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $79.96 and a 52 week high of $106.44.

