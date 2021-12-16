SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Has $695,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EWT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,143,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,081,000 after acquiring an additional 604,195 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 218.6% during the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 553,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,386,000 after buying an additional 379,675 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 180.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 379,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,284,000 after buying an additional 244,287 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 418,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,742,000 after buying an additional 216,672 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $12,963,000.

EWT opened at $64.56 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52-week low of $51.03 and a 52-week high of $67.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.97.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

