SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Has $146.33 Million Stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,151 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 6.5% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $146,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $526,675.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.86, for a total value of $28,358,278.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,345,338 shares of company stock valued at $453,727,691. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB stock opened at $333.74 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $330.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.41. The company has a market cap of $928.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on Meta Platforms and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 target price on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

