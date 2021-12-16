Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Director Sells $721,840.00 in Stock

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Director Mark Adams sold 7,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total transaction of $721,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $104.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.74. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $58.04 and a 12 month high of $116.93.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 234.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 39.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4,170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STX. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.78.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

