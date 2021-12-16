Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 127.8% from the November 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 0.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 304,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 1.7% during the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 93.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,165,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,321,000 after buying an additional 561,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the third quarter worth approximately $2,354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

SSAA opened at $9.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.20.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

