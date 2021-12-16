Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) CFO Buys $201,953.50 in Stock

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) CFO Prabu Natarajan bought 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.43 per share, with a total value of $201,953.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Prabu Natarajan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Prabu Natarajan bought 550 shares of Science Applications International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.01 per share, with a total value of $45,105.50.

Shares of SAIC opened at $83.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.86. Science Applications International Co. has a 52-week low of $77.65 and a 52-week high of $103.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 3,600.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 80,200.0% in the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAIC. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. William Blair downgraded Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

