Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Holdings Increased by Spreng Capital Management Inc.

Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 514.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,551,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,849,000 after buying an additional 15,531,426 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,075,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,663,000 after purchasing an additional 186,377 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,753,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,455,000 after purchasing an additional 284,038 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,084.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,610,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306,128 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,567,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,779,000 after purchasing an additional 636,517 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.81. The stock had a trading volume of 36,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,450. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $62.54 and a 52-week high of $79.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.73 and a 200 day moving average of $76.75.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.