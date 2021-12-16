Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Receives $77.17 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.17.

Several research firms have issued reports on SDGR. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

In related news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total value of $566,004.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 1,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $77,659.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDGR. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 135.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 15.4% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 518.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SDGR traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.05. The company had a trading volume of 7,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,327. Schrödinger has a 52-week low of $33.88 and a 52-week high of $117.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -31.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 64.76%. The company had revenue of $29.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schrödinger will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

