Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.09 Billion

Analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) will report $6.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.07 billion and the highest is $6.12 billion. Schlumberger reported sales of $5.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full-year sales of $22.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.77 billion to $22.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $26.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.04 billion to $26.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Schlumberger.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Oddo Securities initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,052,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,842,872,000 after buying an additional 1,373,010 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,128,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $772,337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878,959 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Schlumberger by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,715,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $673,531,000 after purchasing an additional 362,801 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,694,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $670,734,000 after purchasing an additional 72,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 31.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,260,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $600,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796,866 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $29.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. Schlumberger has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $36.87. The company has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 2.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

