Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Trading 6.4% Higher

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) traded up 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.85 and last traded at $5.82. 72,475 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,703,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.47.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.42.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.33 and its 200-day moving average is $6.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80 and a beta of 1.09.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 4.90%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,437,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,143,000 after purchasing an additional 678,201 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,619,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,610,000 after purchasing an additional 405,584 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1,913.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,523,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348,356 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,958,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,044,000 after acquiring an additional 160,897 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,639,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

