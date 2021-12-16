SafeCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $18.39 Million (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00001349 BTC on popular exchanges. SafeCoin has a market cap of $18.39 million and approximately $5,948.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,705.52 or 0.99127464 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00046838 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.37 or 0.00275515 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.42 or 0.00399771 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00010599 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.05 or 0.00138489 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00008622 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001844 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

