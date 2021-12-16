SAFE2 One Day Trading Volume Hits $2,498.00 (SAFE2)

SAFE2 (CURRENCY:SAFE2) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. SAFE2 has a market cap of $12.45 million and $2,498.00 worth of SAFE2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SAFE2 coin can currently be purchased for $236.23 or 0.01385238 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SAFE2 has traded 42.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00056164 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,026.46 or 0.08362374 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.84 or 0.00078598 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,253.43 or 1.00215435 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00052700 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002686 BTC.

SAFE2 Coin Profile

SAFE2’s total supply is 52,689 coins. SAFE2’s official website is yieldfarming.insure . SAFE2’s official Twitter account is @COVERProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SAFE2

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SAFE2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

