SAFE DEAL Market Capitalization Achieves $3.23 Million (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 46.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 16th. SAFE DEAL has a market cap of $3.23 million and $511,139.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.97 or 0.00006096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 50.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00055677 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,000.22 or 0.08219880 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00077634 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,581.15 or 0.99827261 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00052663 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002639 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 2,232,943 coins and its circulating supply is 1,089,329 coins. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

