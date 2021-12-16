RWS Holdings plc (RWS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 8.50 on February 25th

RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is a positive change from RWS’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON RWS opened at GBX 615 ($8.13) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 618.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 611.59. RWS has a fifty-two week low of GBX 513 ($6.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 838 ($11.07).

RWS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 690 ($9.12) price objective on shares of RWS in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.70) price objective on shares of RWS in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on RWS from GBX 750 ($9.91) to GBX 745 ($9.85) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 751.50 ($9.93).

In other news, insider Ian El Mokadem bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 599 ($7.92) per share, for a total transaction of £29,950 ($39,579.75).

RWS Company Profile

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. It operates through IP Services, Life Sciences, and Moravia segments. The IP Services segment provides patent translation and filing solutions, as well as IP search services.

