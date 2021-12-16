Royal Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RYFL) Short Interest Update

Royal Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RYFL) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

RYFL stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,426. Royal Financial has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.88.

About Royal Financial

Royal Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of checking and savings products, and a full line of home and commercial lending solutions through Royal Savings Bank. The company was founded on September 15, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

