Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.93.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RDS-A shares. Scotiabank upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. TD Securities started coverage on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on Royal Dutch Shell to $51.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of RDS-A stock opened at $42.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.32.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

