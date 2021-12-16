Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Bought by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 189.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.7% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 23,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.7% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 19.8% in the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $127.27 to $143.76 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.98.

NYSE RY opened at $101.47 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.81. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $79.82 and a 52 week high of $108.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $144.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.939 per share. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 38.59%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

