Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG)

Research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DBRG. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

NYSE DBRG opened at $8.06 on Thursday. DigitalBridge Group has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.30.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 37.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DigitalBridge Group news, CAO Sonia Kim sold 11,000 shares of DigitalBridge Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $89,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc acquired 452,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $7,424,434.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DBRG. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at about $6,300,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Bell Bank acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,398,000. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

