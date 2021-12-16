Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Evotec (ETR:EVT) a €50.00 Price Target

Evotec (ETR:EVT) has been assigned a €50.00 ($56.18) target price by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.16% from the stock’s current price.

EVT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €53.00 ($59.55) price target on Evotec in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($43.82) target price on shares of Evotec in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($61.80) price target on shares of Evotec in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($52.81) price objective on shares of Evotec in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

ETR:EVT opened at €44.58 ($50.09) on Thursday. Evotec has a 12-month low of €26.45 ($29.72) and a 12-month high of €45.83 ($51.49). The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €41.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €39.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.43.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics and in silico drug discovery, proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody discovery; INDiGO, a program for accelerating drug development; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; integrated drug discovery services; and integrated pre-clinical development services.

