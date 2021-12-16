Rotala (LON:ROL) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Rotala (LON:ROL)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of ROL opened at GBX 30.10 ($0.40) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 29.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 29.32. Rotala has a twelve month low of GBX 22.42 ($0.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 37 ($0.49). The stock has a market cap of £15.08 million and a PE ratio of 27.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.73.

In related news, insider Robert Dunn purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £28,000 ($37,002.78). Also, insider Simon Lee Dunn acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.40) per share, for a total transaction of £3,750 ($4,955.73). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 337,500 shares of company stock worth $10,125,000.

Rotala Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides bus services in the United Kingdom. The company operates commercial and subsidized bus routes for businesses, local authorities, and the general public. It is also involved in the property holding business. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Tividale, the United Kingdom.

