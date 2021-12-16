Rosenbaum Jay D. Has $6.32 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Rosenbaum Jay D. reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,425 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 10.5% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% in the third quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 23,193 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,539,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 101.8% during the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 131,350 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,162,000 after purchasing an additional 66,263 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,793,000. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 192,095 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $54,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 5.9% during the third quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.85.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $334.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $325.36 and its 200 day moving average is $297.69. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $211.94 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.74%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

