Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Stock Position Cut by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,149 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $10,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,571,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,030,262,000 after buying an additional 33,407 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,457,664,000 after purchasing an additional 107,357 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,131,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,120,000 after purchasing an additional 248,542 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,987,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,363,000 after purchasing an additional 131,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,682,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $790,895,000 after purchasing an additional 228,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total value of $234,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $1,685,185. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP opened at $479.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.53 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $476.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $473.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.23 and a twelve month high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.35%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.16.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.