Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) Shares Purchased by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.33% of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF worth $5,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 20,000.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 530.0% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ROBO opened at $69.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.73. Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF has a one year low of $58.84 and a one year high of $72.41.

