Robert Harold Seager Sells 8,740 Shares of Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Stock

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) Director Robert Harold Seager sold 8,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.16, for a total transaction of C$621,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$542,310.36.

TSE:STN opened at C$70.93 on Thursday. Stantec Inc. has a 12-month low of C$40.01 and a 12-month high of C$73.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.89 billion and a PE ratio of 39.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$67.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$61.18.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$932.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$971.56 million. On average, research analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Stantec’s payout ratio is 36.21%.

STN has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$66.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$60.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$69.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$76.00 target price on shares of Stantec and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$71.00.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

