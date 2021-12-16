RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

RLJ Lodging Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 97.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. RLJ Lodging Trust has a payout ratio of 33.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect RLJ Lodging Trust to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.2%.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RLJ opened at $12.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.50. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $17.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $233.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.67 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 57.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 983,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,619,000 after buying an additional 62,621 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 217,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 88,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.