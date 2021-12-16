Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.55

Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.55 and last traded at $7.56, with a volume of 18568 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.05.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Riskified from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Riskified from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Riskified from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Riskified currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.40.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.32. Riskified had a negative net margin of 71.67% and a negative return on equity of 106.42%. The company had revenue of $52.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Riskified Ltd will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSKD. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified in the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified in the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified in the third quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified in the third quarter worth approximately $291,000. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Riskified Company Profile (NYSE:RSKD)

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

