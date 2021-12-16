RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Short Interest Up 94.4% in November

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 558,600 shares, an increase of 94.4% from the November 15th total of 287,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 747,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, Lake Street Capital downgraded RiceBran Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

NASDAQ RIBT opened at $0.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. RiceBran Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $1.83. The company has a market cap of $17.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average is $0.76.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.91 million for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 18.46%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIBT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in RiceBran Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,294,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 245,543 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 281.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 341,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 714,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 206,827 shares in the last quarter. 36.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies is a specialty ingredient company, which engages in the production of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products from rice, stabilized ricebran, oats, and barley. It offers organic, conventional, and grain products. The company was founded on March 18, 1998 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

