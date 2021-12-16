Revolution Populi Hits One Day Volume of $185,919.00 (RVP)

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. Over the last seven days, Revolution Populi has traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar. Revolution Populi has a total market cap of $43.85 million and approximately $185,919.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Revolution Populi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0365 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004383 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00040700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.80 or 0.00207769 BTC.

Revolution Populi Profile

Revolution Populi is a coin. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Buying and Selling Revolution Populi

