Reviewing Live Current Media (LIVC) & Its Rivals

Live Current Media (OTCMKTS: LIVC) is one of 218 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Live Current Media to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Live Current Media and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Live Current Media N/A $230,000.00 47.93 Live Current Media Competitors $2.93 billion $328.57 million 7.01

Live Current Media’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Live Current Media. Live Current Media is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.5% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Live Current Media and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Live Current Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Live Current Media Competitors 1206 6053 11305 322 2.57

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 37.82%. Given Live Current Media’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Live Current Media has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Live Current Media and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Live Current Media N/A -2.73% -2.45% Live Current Media Competitors -2.08% -77.41% 1.37%

Volatility and Risk

Live Current Media has a beta of -1.64, suggesting that its share price is 264% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Live Current Media’s peers have a beta of 3.31, suggesting that their average share price is 231% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Live Current Media peers beat Live Current Media on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Live Current Media

Live Current Media, Inc. is a digital technology company, which is involved in the entertainment industry. It develops and commercializes its portfolio of domain names. The company was founded on October 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

