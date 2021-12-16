Reviewing Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) and Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY)

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) and Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Cadence Bancorporation has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oak Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

92.0% of Cadence Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.5% of Oak Valley Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Cadence Bancorporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of Oak Valley Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Cadence Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Oak Valley Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Cadence Bancorporation pays out 29.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Oak Valley Bancorp pays out 13.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cadence Bancorporation has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Oak Valley Bancorp has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Cadence Bancorporation and Oak Valley Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadence Bancorporation 0 4 3 1 2.63 Oak Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cadence Bancorporation presently has a consensus target price of $29.86, suggesting a potential upside of 1.87%. Given Cadence Bancorporation’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cadence Bancorporation is more favorable than Oak Valley Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Cadence Bancorporation and Oak Valley Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadence Bancorporation 26.11% 11.45% 1.20% Oak Valley Bancorp 31.40% 13.02% 1.03%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cadence Bancorporation and Oak Valley Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadence Bancorporation $1.14 billion 2.80 $228.05 million $2.76 10.62 Oak Valley Bancorp $50.92 million 2.81 $13.69 million $2.14 8.12

Cadence Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than Oak Valley Bancorp. Oak Valley Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cadence Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cadence Bancorporation beats Oak Valley Bancorp on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Provides banking services

About Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through its subsidiary, Oak Valley Community Bank offers commercial banking services. It offers checking and savings, money markets, home loans, home equity loans, consumer loans, debit master card, telephone banking, mobile banking, commercial loans, agricultural loans, small business loans, and payroll services. The company was founded on April 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Oakdale, CA.

