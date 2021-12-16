Reviewing AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG) & UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI)

AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG) and UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.7% of AmpliTech Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.9% of UTStarcom shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of UTStarcom shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares AmpliTech Group and UTStarcom’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AmpliTech Group $3.46 million 9.58 -$1.03 million N/A N/A UTStarcom $24.31 million 1.40 -$23.68 million N/A N/A

AmpliTech Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than UTStarcom.

Profitability

This table compares AmpliTech Group and UTStarcom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AmpliTech Group -70.36% -14.67% -13.31% UTStarcom N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for AmpliTech Group and UTStarcom, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AmpliTech Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 UTStarcom 0 0 0 0 N/A

AmpliTech Group currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 183.29%. Given AmpliTech Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AmpliTech Group is more favorable than UTStarcom.

AmpliTech Group Company Profile

AmpliTech Group, Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of microwave amplifiers. It also offers passive components including rectangular adapters and power dividers. Its radio-frequency components are used for domestic and international, satellite communication (SATCOM), space, defense, and military markets. The company was founded by Fawad Maqbool on October 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Bohemia, NY.

UTStarcom Company Profile

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. is a telecom infrastructure company, which develops technology for cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications. It operates through the following segments: Equipment, and Services. The Equipment segment focuses on equipment sales including network infrastructure and application products, which include broadband products, wireless infrastructure technologies. The Services segment provides services and support for equipment products and also the new operational support segment. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

