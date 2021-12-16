REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. REV Group had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Shares of REVG stock opened at $11.87 on Thursday. REV Group has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $22.23. The firm has a market cap of $768.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.56.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REVG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of REV Group by 150.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of REV Group by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 9,277 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of REV Group by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 8,582 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in REV Group by 183.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 204,153 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REV Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of REV Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

