Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Shares Bought by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Retractable Technologies were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Retractable Technologies in the third quarter valued at $64,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Retractable Technologies by 136.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 25,007 shares during the period. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new position in Retractable Technologies in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Retractable Technologies in the second quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies by 17.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Retractable Technologies alerts:

Shares of Retractable Technologies stock opened at $6.74 on Thursday. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $227.57 million, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.78.

Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 68.86%. The business had revenue of $36.36 million for the quarter.

About Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and market of safety needle devices for the healthcare industry. It offers injection devices, blood collection devices, and infusion devices. The company was founded by Thomas J. Shaw on May 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, TX.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP).

Receive News & Ratings for Retractable Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retractable Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.