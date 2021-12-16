Research Analysts Set Expectations for ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALXO)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of ALX Oncology in a research note issued on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now anticipates that the company will earn ($3.59) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.31). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ALX Oncology’s FY2025 earnings at ($4.10) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $83.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ALX Oncology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.43.

ALXO opened at $24.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 3.48. ALX Oncology has a 12 month low of $21.81 and a 12 month high of $97.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.16.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ALX Oncology by 24.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 17,510 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ALX Oncology during the third quarter valued at $1,235,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in ALX Oncology during the third quarter valued at $111,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ALX Oncology during the third quarter valued at $491,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in ALX Oncology during the third quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jason Lettmann sold 325,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $8,902,314.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter S. Garcia sold 7,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $400,775.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 582,304 shares of company stock worth $18,434,842 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

