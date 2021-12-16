Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Equinor ASA’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Equinor ASA in a report issued on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now anticipates that the company will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.81. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equinor ASA’s FY2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.26 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 17.98%.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EQNR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.94.

Shares of Equinor ASA stock opened at $26.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.25 and a 200 day moving average of $23.35. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 135.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the second quarter valued at $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 220.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 68.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 5.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.