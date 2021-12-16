Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Mercer International Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MERC)

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) – Raymond James issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Mercer International in a report released on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Mercer International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Mercer International had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $469.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Mercer International from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Mercer International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Mercer International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.20.

Shares of MERC stock opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. Mercer International has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $745.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

In related news, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg purchased 62,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.34 per share, for a total transaction of $649,972.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg purchased 37,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $388,855.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Mercer International by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

