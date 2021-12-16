Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 510 ($6.74) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RTO. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 610 ($8.06) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Rentokil Initial to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.59) price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 621.50 ($8.21).

RTO stock opened at GBX 522 ($6.90) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 603.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 890.55. Rentokil Initial has a 12 month low of GBX 457.80 ($6.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 662 ($8.75). The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.55. The firm has a market cap of £9.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.83.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

