Relx Plc (LON:REL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Relx Plc (LON:REL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,359.27 ($31.18).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on REL shares. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,300 ($30.40) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group set a GBX 2,135 ($28.21) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 2,400 ($31.72) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,500 ($33.04) to GBX 2,540 ($33.57) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of LON:REL remained flat at $GBX 2,374 ($31.37) on Friday. 3,884,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,474,180. The company has a market capitalization of £45.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68. Relx has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,484.90 ($19.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,634.82 ($34.82). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,290.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,134.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.46.

In other news, insider Paul Walker purchased 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,202 ($29.10) per share, with a total value of £352,320 ($465,600.63).

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

