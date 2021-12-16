Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,423 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Regions Financial by 51.3% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RF shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Truist lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

In other news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RF opened at $21.87 on Thursday. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The stock has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.28 and a 200-day moving average of $21.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.56%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

