Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,362 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,074,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,678,000 after purchasing an additional 44,190 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,809,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,524,000 after buying an additional 874,226 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,272,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 241.7% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 238,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 168,933 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,358,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,960,000 after purchasing an additional 33,515 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RF opened at $21.87 on Thursday. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The company has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.28 and its 200-day moving average is $21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

RF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stephens lowered Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wedbush raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.40 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

In other news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

