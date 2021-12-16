Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 6,300 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($83.26) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a GBX 8,900 ($117.62) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,400 ($71.36) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($112.33) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,700 ($75.33) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($79.29) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 7,070 ($93.43).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6,362.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5,782 ($76.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,020 ($105.99). The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.