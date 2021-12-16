Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 6,300 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($83.26) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a GBX 8,900 ($117.62) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,400 ($71.36) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($112.33) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,700 ($75.33) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($79.29) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 7,070 ($93.43).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6,362.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5,782 ($76.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,020 ($105.99). The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

