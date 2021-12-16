Reach (LON:RCH) Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of Reach plc (LON:RCH) were up 2.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 251 ($3.32) and last traded at GBX 250.50 ($3.31). Approximately 2,659,834 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,417,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 244.50 ($3.23).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RCH shares. Libertas Partners started coverage on Reach in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 475 ($6.28) price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Reach from GBX 315 ($4.16) to GBX 285 ($3.77) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 308.54. The stock has a market cap of £783.42 million and a P/E ratio of -13.12.

Reach plc produces and distributes content through newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company produces and distributes content through paid-for, and free newspapers and magazines, as well as through multi-platform digital sites; and provides contract publishing services.

