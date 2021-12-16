Raydium Trading 7.4% Lower This Week (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 16th. Raydium has a total market cap of $600.26 million and $57.35 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raydium coin can now be bought for $7.68 or 0.00016026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Raydium has traded down 7.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00054908 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,992.84 or 0.08332581 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.60 or 0.00078470 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,874.34 or 0.99908057 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00051782 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,167,909 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

