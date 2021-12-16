Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Receives $28.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RMBS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Rambus from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Rambus in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $49,910.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rambus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Rambus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Rambus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Rambus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Rambus during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rambus stock traded down $0.87 on Friday, reaching $27.83. The company had a trading volume of 11,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,228. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.65. Rambus has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $29.51.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). Rambus had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Rambus’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rambus will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

About Rambus

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

