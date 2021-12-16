Radix Trading 2.6% Lower Over Last Week (XRD)

Radix (CURRENCY:XRD) traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 15th. In the last seven days, Radix has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Radix coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000569 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Radix has a total market capitalization of $3.38 billion and approximately $1.73 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Radix Coin Profile

Radix is a coin. Radix’s total supply is 12,106,864,914 coins and its circulating supply is 12,116,041,071 coins. Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog . Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Radix

