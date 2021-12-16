Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) COO Sells $239,100.00 in Stock

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $239,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

RADI traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,501. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $18.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

RADI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised Radius Global Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Radius Global Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RADI. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

