Radio Caca (CURRENCY:RACA) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded 43% lower against the US dollar. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $452.14 million and $88.89 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radio Caca coin can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00055426 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,026.85 or 0.08331033 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00078086 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,485.72 or 1.00310750 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00052474 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002648 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca’s total supply is 443,478,491,084 coins and its circulating supply is 181,850,767,347 coins. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

