Race Oncology Limited (ASX:RAC) Insider Daniel Tillett Buys 17,729 Shares of Stock

Race Oncology Limited (ASX:RAC) insider Daniel Tillett purchased 17,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$3.34 ($2.38) per share, for a total transaction of A$59,179.40 ($42,271.00).

Race Oncology Company Profile

Race Oncology Limited operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Australia. The company is developing Bisantrene, a small molecule cancer chemotherapy drug that is used for the treatment of acute myeloid leukaemia. It has a preclinical research program with the University of Newcastle to explore the use of Bisantrene to treat melanoma.

