Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a market outperform rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QNRX opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $35.52.

About Quoin Pharmaceuticals

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a specialty pharmaceutical company engages in the development of therapeutic products for the treatment of rare and orphan diseases. The company was founded on March 5, 2018 and is headquartered in Ashburn, VA.

