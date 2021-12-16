Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a market outperform rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:QNRX opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $35.52.
About Quoin Pharmaceuticals
Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)
Receive News & Ratings for Quoin Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quoin Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.