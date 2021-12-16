Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS)’s stock price dropped 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.99 and last traded at C$1.04. Approximately 215,058 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 373,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.09.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$2.20 price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of C$388.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.18.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

